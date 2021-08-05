EU 2021/22 soft wheat exports at 962,949 tonnes by Aug. 1

Soft wheat exports from the European Union in the 2021/22 season that started in July had reached 962,949 tonnes by Aug. 1, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

That was down from 1.48 million tonnes by the same week in 2020/21, the data showed.

EU 2021/22 barley exports had reached 785,644 tonnes, against 1.13 million a year ago, while EU maize imports were at 1.09 million tonnes, against 1.04 million.

The Commission said the data was lacking figures for Italy covering the past four weeks.

Since Jan. 1, the data has covered the EU’s 27 countries only, whereas previous figures up to Dec. 31 covered both the EU-27 and Britain.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Gus Trompiz, editing by Forrest Crellin)