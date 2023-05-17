EU 2022/23 soft wheat exports at 27.17 million tonnes, up 12%

Soft wheat exports from the European Union in the 2022/23 season that started last July reached 27.17 million tonnes by May 14, up 12% compared with 24.33 million a year earlier, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

EU barley exports so far in 2022/23 totalled 5.80 million tonnes, down 14% from 6.73 million a year ago.

In imports, EU maize imports were at 23.57 million tonnes, 65% higher than a year-earlier 14.26 million.

Soft wheat imports were at 7.85 million tonnes, 249% above the year-earlier level, while barley imports had reached 1.86 million tonnes, up 119% on year.

EU cereal imports have surged following a drought-hit harvest last year and amid an influx of grain from Ukraine that has led to temporary restrictions on shipments to eastern EU countries.

The EU data showed France remained the biggest EU soft wheat exporter this season, with 9.59 million tonnes shipped, followed by Romania with 3.86 million, Germany with 3.29 million, Poland with 2.68 million and Lithuania with 2.50 million.

Spain remained the leading EU maize importer with 7.71 million tonnes, ahead of the Netherlands at 2.72 million, Italy with 2.48 million, Portugal with 1.79 million and Hungary with 1.63 million, the data showed.

