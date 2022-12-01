EU 2022/23 soft wheat exports up 3% on year at 13.89 mln tonnes

Soft wheat exports from the European Union in the 2022/23 season that started on July 1 had reached 13.89 million tonnes by Nov. 27, up 3% from 13.45 million by the same week in 2021/22, weekly data published by the European Commission showed.

The year-on-year increase has narrowed from 10% two weeks ago, although traders are expecting 2022/23 exports to get a boost in the coming weeks after talk of large French sales to China.

A breakdown of the EU data showed France remained by far the leading EU soft wheat exporting country this season, with 5.65 million tonnes shipped, followed by Romania with 1.81 million tonnes, Germany with 1.57 million tonnes, Latvia with 1.19 million tonnes and Poland with 1.11 million tonnes.

EU maize imports so far in 2022/23 were at 12.12 million tonnes, 130% above a year-earlier volume of 5.27 million.

A drought-hit EU harvest and recovery in exports from war-torn Ukraine have driven maize imports flows into the EU.

Spain is the leading EU maize importer so far in 2022/23 with 4.58 million tonnes, ahead of the Netherlands at 1.37 million, Poland with 1.02 million, Portugal with 959,000, and Italy with 897,000, the data showed.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Sybille de La Hamaide; editing by David Evans)