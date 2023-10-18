EU 2023/24 soft wheat exports at 8.81 mln T by Oct 15

Soft wheat exports from the European Union since the start of the 2023/24 season in July had reached 8.81 million metric tons by Oct. 15, compared with 11.34million a year earlier, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

EU barley exports totalled 2.31 million tons, against 2.56million tons in the corresponding period in 2022/23, while EU maize imports were at 5.07 million tons, against a year-earlier 8.38million.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Gus Trompiz, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide)