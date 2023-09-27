EU 2023/24 soft wheat exports down 27% by Sept 24

Soft wheat exports from the European Union since the start of the 2023/24 season in July had reached 6.88 million metric tons by Sept. 24, down 27% from 9.42 million a year earlier, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

EU barley exports totalled 1.89 million tons, down 16% from the 2.24 million tons exported in the corresponding period in 2022/23.

A breakdown of the data showed Romania remained the biggest EU soft wheat exporter so far in 2023/24, with 1.78 million tons shipped, followed by Poland with 1.35 million, France with 1.26 million, Bulgaria with 937,000 and Germany with 632,000.

EU wheat shipments this season have been curbed by massive exports of cheaper Russian supplies, though large sales of French wheat to China in the past week reported by traders suggest that European prices have become more attractive.

On the import side, EU maize imports were at 3.90 million tons, down 41% from the 6.62 million tons imported by the same time a year earlier.

Spain remained by far the largest EU maize importer so far in 2023/24, with 1.53 million tons, followed by the Netherlands (538,158 tons) and Italy (498,680 tons).

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Gus Trompiz and Ros Russell)