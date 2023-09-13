EU 2023/24 soft wheat exports down 27% by Sept. 8

Soft wheat exports from the European Union since the start of the 2023/24 season in July had reached 5.84 million metric tons by Sept. 8, down 27% from 8.02 million tons by Sept. 11 last year, European Commission data showed on Tuesday.

The weekly figures ran up to Fridayrather than the usual Sunday because of a technical issue, the Commission said.

A breakdown of the data showed Romania remained the biggest EU soft wheat exporter so far in 2023/24, with 1.55 million tons shipped. France was second with 1.21 million tons, ahead of Poland (1.16 million tons), Bulgaria (877,000 tons) and Germany (570,000 tons).

The European Commission also listed, as follows, the top five destinations for EU soft wheat exports this season compared with a year ago:

Soft wheat

2023/24 2022/23

Destination tonnes share tonnes share

Morocco 1,149,062 19.7% 1,077,101 13.4%

Nigeria 546,593 9.4% 471,121 5.9%

Algeria 464,416 8.0% 1,259,742 15.7%

Korea 421,046 7.2% — —

South Africa 364,585 6.2% 432,450 5.4%

EU barley exports totalled 1.81 million tons, down 11% from the 2.04 million tons exported in the corresponding period in 2022/23, while EU maize imports were at 2.95 million tons, down 43% from 5.17 million tons.

Spain remained by far the largest EU maize importer so far in 2023/24, with 1.05 million tons, followed by the Netherlands (414,000 tons) and Italy (405,000 tons).

The top five supplier countries for EU maize imports were listed as follows:

Maize

2023/24 2022/23

Origin tonnes share tonnes share

Ukraine 1,721,876 58.4% 1,798,945 34.8%

Brazil 783,343 26.6% 3,002,030 58.1%

Canada 220,140 7.5% 73,716 1.4%

Russia 69,417 2.4% 23,567 0.5%

South Africa 62,485 2.1% 28,070 0.5%

EU soft wheat imports had reached 1.37 million tons, up 71%, while durum wheat imports were at 473,500 tons, up from only 32,700 tons a year earlier. Barley imports had reached 540,800 tons, up 37%.

Ukraine was the biggest soft wheat and barley supplier to the EU, accounting for about half of the flows so far this season while Turkey was the leading durum supplier with a 44% share, the data showed.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, Editing by Alison Williams and David Goodman)