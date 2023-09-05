EU 2023/24 soft wheat exports reach 5.03 mln T, down 32% on year

Soft wheat exports from the European Union so far in the 2023/24 season that started in July had reached 5.03 million metric tons by Sept. 3, down 32% from 7.39 million a year earlier, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

A breakdown of the EU data showed Romania remained the biggest EU soft wheat exporter so far in 2023/24, with 1.35 million metric tons shipped, followed by Poland with 1.03 million tons, France with 939,000 tons, Bulgaria with 877,000 tons, and Germany with 467,000 tons.

EU barley exports totalled 1.45 million tons, down 27% from 1.99 million tons in the corresponding period in 2022/23.

In imports, EU maize imports this season had reached 2.69 million tons, 41% below a year-earlier 4.55 million.

Spain remained by far the largest EU maize importer so far in 2023/24, with 942,000 tons, followed by the Netherlands at 405,000 tons and Italy with 339,000 tons.

Imports of wheat and barley, however, were running ahead of last season’s pace.

EU soft wheat imports had reached 1.16 million tons, up 66%, durum wheat imports were at 433,000 tons, a 1,278% increase, while barley imports were at 504,000, up 42%.

Ukraine was the biggest soft wheat and barley supplier to the EU, accounting for around half of the flows so far this season, while Turkey was the leading durum supplier with a nearly 45% share, the data showed.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Sybille de La Hamaide and Shounak Dasgupta)