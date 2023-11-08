EU 2023/24 soybean imports 3.83 mln T by Nov 2, rapeseed 1.60 mln T

Recent News

  

European Union soybean imports so far in the 2023/24 season that started in July had reached 3.83 metric tons by Nov. 2, compared with 3.84 million a year earlier, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

The weekly report only included data up to Thursday Nov. 2, instead of Sunday, owing to technical issues, the Commission said.

EU rapeseed imports in the same period totalled 1.60 million tons, against 2.50 million a year earlier.

Soymeal imports totalled 5.36 million tons against 5.64 million a year ago, while palm oil imports stood at 1.19 million tons versus 1.32 million tons a year earlier.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, Editing by David Goodman)

