EU 2023/24 soybean imports 4.00 mln T by Nov 12, rapeseed 1.89 mln T

European Union soybean imports so far in the 2023/24 season that started in July had reached 4.00 millionmetric tons by Nov. 12, compared with 3.92 million a year earlier, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

EU rapeseed imports in the same period totalled 1.89 million tons, against 2.72 million a year earlier.

Soymeal imports totalled 5.55 million tons against 5.93 million a year ago, while palm oil imports stood at 1.24 million tons versus 1.36 million a year earlier.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Sybille de La Hamaide, editing by Gus Trompiz)