EU 2023/24 soybean imports up 1% by Nov 19, rapeseed down 34%

European Union soybean imports so far in the 2023/24 season that started in July had reached 4.23 million metric tons by Nov. 19, up 1% compared with a year earlier, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

EU rapeseed imports in the same period totalled 1.95 million tons, down 34% against year on year.

Soymeal imports totalled 5.71 million tons, a drop of 10% from the 6.38 million tons imported a year ago, while palm oil imports stood at 1.32 million tons, down 9% from 1.46 million tons a year earlier.

However, the Commission said import data for Italy was incomplete for the past two weeks.

The European Commission listed the following five largest supplier countries to the EU per product so far in 2023/24 versus the same period a year earlier:

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Sybille de La Hamaide, Editing by David Goodman)