EU 2023/24 soybean imports up 7% by September 3, rapeseed down 50%

European Union soybean imports so far in the 2023/24 season that started in July had reached 2.39 million metric tonnesby Sept. 3, up 7%compared with 2.23 million a year earlier, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

EU rapeseed imports in the same period totalled 519,789 tonnes, down 50% from 1.03 million a year earlier.

Soymeal imports totalled 2.61 million tonnes, 6% lowerthan 2.78 million a year ago, while palm oil imports stood at 547,838 tonnes, down 19%versus 675,393 a year earlier.

The Commission listed the following five largest supplier countries to the EU so far in 2023/24 per product, compared with a year earlier:

SOYBEANS 2023/24 2022/23

Origin tonnes share tonnes share

Brazil 1,319,122 55.1% 1,123,983 50.4%

USA 918,499 38.4% 831,312 37.3%

Ukraine 74,127 3.1% 87,036 3.9%

Uruguay 31,140 1.3% 106,544 4.8%

Canada 23,453 1.0% 43,767 2.0%

RAPESEED 2023/24 2022/23

Origin tonnes share tonnes share

Ukraine 243,538 46.9% 443,071 42.9%

Moldova 125,160 24.1% 33,907 3.3%

Australia 103,001 19.8% 482,729 46.8%

Serbia 34,314 6.6% 19,325 1.9%

United Kingdom 8,105 1.6% 7,890 0.8%

SOYMEAL 2023/24 2022/23

Origin tonnes share tonnes share

Brazil 1,742,710 66.8% 1,493,505 53.6%

Argentina 487,328 18.7% 998,908 35.9%

USA 125,006 4.8% 17,755 0.6%

Paraguay 119,470 4.6% 79,240 2.8%

Ukraine 35,452 1.4% 45,470 1.6%

PALM OIL 2023/24 2022/23

Origin tonnes share tonnes share

Indonesia 237,366 43.3% 186,717 27.6%

Malaysia 99,935 18.2% 161,959 24.0%

Guatemala 67,778 12.4% 142,782 21.1%

Honduras 41,364 7.6% 28,565 4.2%

Papua New Guinea 33,214 6.1% 48,471 7.2%

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Sybille de La Hamaide and Pooja Desai)