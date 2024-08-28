EU 2024/25 soft wheat exports at 3.93 mln T by Aug 23

Soft wheat exports from the EU since the start of the 2024/25 season in July had reached 3.93 million metric tons by Aug. 23, compared with 5.04 million by Aug. 27 a year earlier, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

European Union barley exports totalled 1.21 million tons, against 1.75 million tons in the corresponding period in 2023/24, while EU maize imports were at 3.30 million tons, against a year-earlier 2.54 million by Aug. 27.

However, the Commission said export figures for France from the start of calendar year 2024 were not complete.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Alban Kacher and Anna Peverieri, Editing by Gareth Jones)