EU 2024/25 soft wheat exports at 5.86 mln T by Sept 22

Soft wheat exports from the European Union since the start of the 2024/25 season in July had reached 5.86million metric tons by Sept. 22, compared with 7.67million a year earlier, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

EU barley exports totalled 1.51million tons, against 2.20million tons in the corresponding period in 2023/24, while EU maize imports were at 4.72million tons, against a year-earlier 4.23 million.

However, the Commission said grain export data for France were not complete since the beginning of calendar year 2024, while export data for Bulgaria and Ireland were not complete since the beginning of marketing year 2023/24.

