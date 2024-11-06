EU 2024/25 soft wheat exports at 7.76 mln T by Nov 3

Soft wheat exports from the European Union since the start of the 2024/25 season in July had reached 7.76 million metric tons by Nov. 3, compared with 11.33 million tons a year earlier, data published by the European Commission showed.

EU barley exports totalled 1.70 million tons, against 2.77 million tons in the corresponding period of the 2023/24 season, while EU maize imports were at 6.65 million tons, against a 6.17 million tons a year earlier.

However, the Commission said that grain export data for Italy has been incomplete for the past seven weeks, adding that data for France has been incomplete since the beginning of calendar year 2024.

Export data for Bulgaria and Ireland has not been complete since the beginning of marketing year 2023/24, the Commission said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Alban Kacher and Leo Marchandon, Editing by David Goodman)