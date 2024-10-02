EU 2024/25 soft wheat exports down 26% by Sept 29

Soft wheat exports from the European Union since the start of the 2024/25 season in July had reached 6.14 million metric tons by Sept. 29, down 26% from ayear earlier, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

EU barley exports totalled 1.52 million tons, down 34% fromthe corresponding period in 2023/24.

However, the Commission said grain export data for Italy were not complete for the last three weeks, while export data for France was not complete from the beginning of calendar year 2024.

Bulgaria and Ireland export data were not complete from the beginning of marketing year 2023/24.

A breakdown of this season’s volume showed Romania was the leading EU soft wheat exporter, with 2.04 million tons so far, followed by Lithuania with 917,000, Bulgaria at 615,000, Latvia at 609,000 and France with 560,000 tons each.

EU maize imports were at 5.17 million tons, up 13% from a year earlier, while EU soft wheat imports were up 1% from a year ago at 2.02 million tons.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Nathan Vifflin, Dimitri Rhodes and Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Jan Harvey and Shreya Biswas)