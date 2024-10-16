EU 2024/25 soft wheat exports down 29% by Oct 13

Soft wheat exports from the European Union since the start of the 2024/25 season in July had reached 6.64 million metric tons by Oct. 13, down 29% from 9.31 million a year earlier, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

EU barley exports totalled 1.54 million tons, down 37% from 2.47 million tons in the corresponding period in 2023/24.

However, the Italian data was incomplete for the past four weeks and export data for France has not been complete since the beginning of the year, the Commission said.

Export data for Bulgaria and Ireland has not been complete since the beginning of marketing year 2023/24, it added.

A breakdown of this season’s volume showed Romania was the leading EU soft wheat exporter, with 2.17 million tons so far, followed by Lithuania with 971,000, Latvia at 737,000, Germany at 654,000, Bulgaria at 615,000 and France at 605,000 tons.

EU maize imports were at 5.70 million tons, up 6% from 5.4 million tons a year earlier, while EU soft wheat imports were up 7% from a year ago at 2.6 million tons.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Gianluca Lo Nostro, Olivier Cherfan and Sybille de La Hamaide, Editing by Tomasz Janowski and David Evans)