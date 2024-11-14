EU 2024/25 soft wheat exports down 30% by Nov. 10

Soft wheat exports from the European Union since the start of the 2024/25 season in July had reached 8.34 million metric tons by Nov. 10, down 30% from 11.96 million a year earlier, data published by the European Commission showed.

EU barley exports totalled 1.77 million tons, down 40% from 2.83 million tons in the corresponding period in 2023/24.

EU cereal exports have been curbed by harvest setbacks, with heavy rain in western Europe contributing to a 12-year low for EU soft wheat production and keeping barley output near a 12-year low from 2023.

However, the Commission said grain export data for Italy has been incomplete for the last six weeks and that data for France has been incomplete since the beginning of calendar year 2024.

Export data for Bulgaria and Ireland has not been complete since the beginning of marketing year 2023/24, the Commission said.

A breakdown of this season’s volume showed Romania was the leading EU soft wheat exporter, with 2.49 million tons so far, followed by Lithuania with 1.12 million and Latvia at 1.04 million.

France, usually the biggest EU wheat exporter but hit by its smallest crop since the 1980s, has only shipped 0.90 million tons so far this season, followed by Poland at 0.79 million and Germany at 0.77 million.

In imports, the volume of maize shipped into the EU so far this season had reached 7.10 million tons, up 8% against 6.56 million tons a year earlier.

EU soft wheat imports were at 3.24 million tons, down 3%.

Illustrating reduced EU exports this season, total cereal outflows of 12.21 million tons were running only 7% ahead of total imports of 11.39 million, compared with a 40% difference a year earlier.

Source: Renters (Reporting by Clement Martinot, Mathias de Rozario and Sybille de La Hamaide; Editing by Tomasz Janowski and Shailesh Kuber)