EU 2024/25 soft wheat exports reach 6.35 mln T by Oct 6

Soft wheat exports from the European Union since the start of the 2024/25 season in July had reached 6.35 million metric tons by Oct. 6, compared with 8.9 million tons a year earlier, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

EU barley exports totalled 1.53 million tons, against 2.39 million tons in the corresponding period for 2023/24. EU maize imports were at 5.43 million tons, against 4.96 million tons a year earlier.

However, the Italian data wasincomplete for the past four weeks and export data for France has not been complete since the beginning of the year, the Commission said.

Export data for Bulgaria and Ireland has not been complete since the beginning of marketing year 2023/24, it added.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Alban Kacher and Gianluca Lo Nostro, Editing by David Goodman)