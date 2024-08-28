EU 2024/25 soybean imports 1.77 mln T by Aug 23, rapeseed 0.52 mln T

European Union soybean imports so far in the 2024/25season, which started in July,had reached 1.77 million metric tons by Aug. 23, compared with 2.19 million tons by Aug. 27 last year, data published by the European Commission showed.

EU rapeseed imports in the same period totalled 0.52 million tons, against 0.42 million a year earlier by Aug. 27.

The Commission also said grain export data for France had not been completed since the beginning of calendar year 2024.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Alban Kacher and Anna Peverieri; Editing by Kevin Liffey)