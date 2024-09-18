EU 2024/25 soybean imports 2.62 mln T by Sept 15, rapeseed 1.05 mln T

Recent News

  

18/09/2024

European Union soybean imports so far in the 2024/25 season that started in July had reached 2.62 million metric tons by September 15, compared with 2.61 million tons a year earlier, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

EU rapeseed imports in the same period totalled 1.05 million tons, against 0.77 million a year earlier.

However, the Commission said grain export data for France was incomplete since the beginning of the calendar year 2024, while it was also incomplete for Bulgaria and Ireland since the beginning of the marketing year 2023/2024.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Clement Martinot & Leo Marchandon, Editing by William Maclean)

