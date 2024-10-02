EU 2024/25 soybean imports 2.99 mln T by Sept 29, rapeseed 1.19 mln T

European Union soybean imports so far in the 2024/25 season that started in July had reached 2.99 million metric tons by Sept. 29, compared with 2.95 million tons a year earlier, data published by the European Commission showed.

EU rapeseed imports in the same period totalled 1.19 million tons, against 1.05 million a year earlier.

However, the Commission said export data for Italy were not complete for the last three weeks, while export data for France were not complete from the beginning of calendar year 2024.

Bulgaria and Ireland export data were not complete from the beginning of marketing year 2023/24.

