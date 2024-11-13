EU 2024/25 soybean imports up 7% by Nov. 10, rapeseed up 15%

European Union soybean imports so far in the 2024/25 season that started in July had reached 4.43 million metric tons by Nov. 10, up 7% compared with 4.15 million tons a year earlier, data published by the European Commission showed on Tuesday.

EU rapeseed imports in the same period totalled 2.22 million tons, ip 15% against 1.93 million a year earlier.

The Commission said export data for Italy were not complete for the last six weeks, also noting the ones for France were not complete since the beginning of the calendar year.

It added export data for Bulgaria and Ireland were also not complete since the beginning of marketing year 2023/2024.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Clement Martinot and Mathias de Rozario and Sybille de La Hamaide, Editing by Tomasz Janowski)