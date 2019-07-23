EU agri-food exports hit new record in May: report

The European Union (EU) successfully maintained its strong upward trend in agri-food exports this year, with exports in May hitting new record, said the monthly agri-food trade report.

According to the report, agri-food exports are now doing 13 percent better than that in May last year.

The best performing exports include pork meat, spirits and liqueurs, wine and vermouth, and infant food. The most significant export growth is for the United States, China, Japan and Canada.

EU signed trade agreements with Japan and Canada recently.

Meanwhile, from June 2018 to May 2019, agri-food imports from third countries witnessed an increase of 3.2 percent compared to June 2017 to May 2018, said the report.

The most important origins for EU agri-food imports over the past 12 months were the U.S. (14.6 billion U.S. dollars), Brazil (13.4 billion dollars), followed by Ukraine (7.29 billion dollars) and China (6.73 billion dollars).

Source: Xinhua