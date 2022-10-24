EU ambassadors in Spain highlight the strategic value of Valenciaport for Europe

The ambassadors of the European Union in Spain have highlighted the value of Valenciaport as a gateway for the entry and exit of goods and people with the rest of the world, its importance for Europe’s economic relations, the commitment of the Port Authority of Valencia (PAV) to sustainable growth and its goal of zero emissions by 2030. This is what the institutional representatives of the European countries who visited the Port of Valencia have explained, where they have learnt about the services and operations of the first European container port in the Mediterranean and the fourth in Europe.

This visit forms part of the working trip organised by the ambassador in Spain of the Czech Republic, Ivan Jancárek, with the ambassadors of the European Union posted in Spain who are touring the Valencia Region. Jancárek highlighted the “opportunity to get to know one of the main port areas in Europe. A gateway for the entry and exit of goods and people, a hub for creating employment and contributing to the development of Europe. This port is important for Spain but also for Europe because we have a united market which needs the gateway of this port which serves all the countries of the Union”.

Specifically, the ambassadors in Spain of Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Finland, France, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Luxembourg, Poland, Portugal, Sweden, Czech Republic and members of the European Commission visited the Port of Valencia.

For her part, the Finnish ambassador, Sari Rautio, emphasised during her visit to the installations that “it is an organised, modern port with a marvellous zero emissions plan for 2030 and committed to the European objectives”. The Finnish ambassador was also very proud of “her country’s commercial relations with the port of Gandia to which we import pulp and wood”.

The Swedish ambassador, Teppo Tauriainen, pointed out “the strategic position of Valenciaport in the Mediterranean, an important situation for Europe”, while the Italian ambassador, Riccardo Guariglia, pointed out “the importance of maritime traffic for Mediterranean and European countries, and ports such as Valencia are strategic for Europe’s trade relations with the rest of the world”.

The Government delegate in the Valencian Community, Pilar Bernabé, and the president of the PAV, Aurelio Martínez, received the delegation and presented the characteristics of the three ports of València, Sagunto and Gandia. During the presentation, the Government delegate pointed out that “it is perfectly understandable that the ambassadors have come to get to know the Port of Valencia because of its great capacity for export companies, but also its importance as a logistical enclave for being a port hub”.

For his part, Aurelio Martínez explained the figures and services of Valenciaport aimed at the companies in its hinterland and the public. During the presentation, he explained that “the Port of Valencia specialises in containers, which account for 75% of activity and represent 40% of import/export traffic by sea transport in Spain. Our strategic positioning gives us the opportunity to offer a service to many Spanish regions, and to be a reference point for exports but also for transhipment, which makes us a strategic hub port in the Mediterranean”. The president of the PAV also explained to the ambassadors the Valenciaport 2030 objective to be an emissions neutral port with projects such as the photovoltaic installations already put out to tender, the electrification of the docks or the use of hydrogen, among others”.

Source: Valenciaport