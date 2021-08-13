EU awards 12,823 tonnes of wheat quota imports for August

The European Union has awarded 12,823 tonnes of wheat imports for August under its tariff-rate quota (TRQ) scheme, data published by the European Commission showed.

That included 6,823 tonnes under reduced-tariff tranches open to various origins and 6,000 tonnes via a duty-free tranche for Ukrainian wheat.

The August volume was less than the 61,606 tonnes of TRQ wheat imports awarded for July.

No maize or barley TRQ imports were awarded for August.

The annual grain import quotas have been little used so far in 2021, except for the Ukrainian maize tranche of which nearly three-quarters of the 650,000 tonnes available has been taken up so far.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Gus Trompiz Editing by Mark Potter)