EU Awards 61,606 Tonnes Of Wheat Imports Under Quotas

The European Union has awarded 61,606 tonnes of wheat imports for July under its tariff-rate quota (TRQ) scheme, data published by the European Commission showed.

The EU granted 39,200 tonnes via a duty-free tranche for Ukrainian wheat and 22,406 tonnes under a reduced-tariff tranche open to various origins, the data showed.

The annual wheat quotas have been little used so far in 2021, with less than 2% of the 2.29 million tonnes in the various-origin tranche allocated, and about 18% of the 1 million tonne Ukrainian wheat tranche.

No maize imports were awarded for July in either the any-origin or the Ukrainian tranche, while just 43 tonnes of barley were allocated in a quota for Ukrainian supplies.

The only TRQ to be significantly used this year has been the Ukrainian maize tranche, with nearly three-quarters of the 650,000 tonnes available taken up so far.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Gus Trompiz, editing by Louise Heavens)