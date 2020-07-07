EU begins crackdown on shipping emissions

The European Parliament’s environment committee (ENVI) is to decide this week on measures to reduce shipping’s environmental impact.

Members of the parliament on Tuesday will vote on whether to include the sector in the EU Emissions Trading System (ETS), which forces emitters to buy carbon permits.

The decision would mark the beginning of measure implementation to reach greenhouse gas reduction targets in the industry.

According to the Commission’s first annual report, maritime emissions reach 3,7 per cent of total EU CO2 emissions.

These emissions are estimated to increase between 50 per cent and 250 per cent by 2050, undermining the objectives of the Paris Agreement.

An amendment to the Commission’s proposed update suggests that it should “extend the EU Emissions Trading System (EU ETS) to cover the maritime transport sector.”

The report also mandates that companies should reduce their average emissions by 40 per cent every year by 2030 and that any firms that miss their targets should be penalised.

Meanwhile, NGO Transport & Environment published an updated list of Europe’s top 10 carbon emitters, in light of the environmental committee’s meeting. Mediterranean Shipping Company (MSC) holds the seventh place

Emitting 10.72 million tonnes of CO2 in 2019, above Ryanair that emitted an estimated 10.53 million tonnes.

“To achieve full-decarbonisation by 2050, European shipping must improve its carbon intensity by more than 40 per cent between now and 2030” Faïg Abbasov, T&E’s shipping programme manager, commented to Splash247.com.

Abbasov explained that green hydrogen and CO2 standard technology are required to clean up the shipping sector.

However, some political groups, including the EPP and conservative ECR group insist the EU executive carry out an in-depth impact assessment before pricing maritime emissions.

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) is also negotiating short-term measures as part of their own plan to significantly reduce the sector’s greenhouse gas emissions in the next 30 years reported Splash247.com on Monday, which clashes EU’s plan to add the sector to the Europe-wide emissions trading system.

Source: Cyprus Mail