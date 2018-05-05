EU budget proposal could support shipowners’ transition to decarbonisation

The European Community Shipowners’ Associations (ECSA) is positive towards the proposal for the EU budget 2021 – 2027 published earlier this week. Specifically the large increase of the EU budget for Research, Innovation and Digital and for Climate and Environment could provide resources to support the European shipping industry in its transition to decarbonisation.

The International Maritime Organization (IMO) adopted in mid-April an initial strategy to reduce the total annual greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions from ships by at least 50% by 2050 compared to 2008 levels. “The very ambitious reduction goal, on the pathway to full decarbonisation, will require breakthrough R&D for technologies, equipment and fuels not yet existing. Funding by international institutions such as the EU will be necessary and creates growth and jobs in Europe,” said ECSA Secretary General Martin Dorsman. “It will safeguard the leading position the European maritime cluster now has in developing and producing high tech vessels and equipment for the European and international shipping industry”, he concluded.

ECSA has also some points of concern, especially the reduction of the budget available for the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) for Transport is regrettable.

Source: ECSA (European Community Shipowners’ Associations)