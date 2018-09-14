EU Commission says Greece should deliver on promised pension cuts

Greece should deliver on the promises it had made to its international lenders under its bailout, the European Commission said on Friday when asked whether Greece was free to forego a planned pensions cut in 2019.

“Pacta sunt servanda,” Commission spokesman Alexander Winterstein told a regular news briefing when asked about Greek plans not to introduce a pension cut agreed with lenders in 2017, using a Latin proverb which means “agreements must be kept”.

Source: Reuters (Reporting By Jan Strupczewski; editing by Francesco Guarascio)