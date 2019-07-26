EU cuts 2019/20 wheat output forecast, lifts maize

The European Commission cut its forecast of 2019/20 common wheat production in the European Union to 141.3 million tonnes (mn t) from 142.3mn t forecast last month.

That would still be up sharply from drought-hit 2018/19 production of 128.8mn t.

In its monthly supply and demand estimates, the Commission kept unchanged its forecast of EU 2019/20 common wheat exports at 25.5mn t last month.

It reduced its forecast of EU 2019/20 barley production to 59.7mn t from 59.9mn t last month.

In contrast the Commission raised its projection of EU 2019/20 maize output to 69.5mn t from 69.3mn t last month.

In oilseeds, it cut projected 2019/20 rapeseed production in the 28-member bloc to 18.0mn t from 18.7mn t last month, while raising its forecast of imports to 5.0mn t from 4.5mn t.

Source: Reuters