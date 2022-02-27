EU cuts 2021/22 wheat crop estimate, raises maize forecast

The European Commission lowered its forecast of 2021/22 usable production of common wheat, or soft wheat, to 129.8 million tonnes from 130.5 million previously.

In monthly supply and demand projections, the Commission also reduced its outlook for common wheat stocks at the end of the season, to 12.6 million tonnes from 13.3 million, while keeping unchanged its forecast of 2021/22 common wheat exports at 32.0 million tonnes.

For maize, the Commission raised sharply its forecast of 2021/22 usable production in the EU’s 27 member countries, to 72.5 million tonnes from 69.0 million a month ago, and kept unchanged its forecast of EU maize imports in 2021/22 at 14.5 million tonnes.

The higher harvest estimate outweighed a 1 million tonne upward revision to expected EU maize exports, to 6 million tonnes, leading the Commission to raise its forecast of 2021/22 maize ending stocks to 19.8 million tonnes from 18.8 million.

In oilseeds, the Commission left unchanged its projections of EU imports of rapeseed and sunflower oil in 2021/22, at 4.9 million and 2.0 million tonnes respectively.

Ukraine is the main supplier of EU rapeseed and sunflower oil imports, as well as of maize.

Traders are assessing possible disruption to grain shipments from Ukraine after Russia’s military invasion led to the closure of ports for commercial shipping.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Gus Trompiz; Editing by Sybille de La Hamaide and Alexander Smith)