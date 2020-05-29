EU cuts wheat production, export outlook for 2020/21

The European Commission lowered its forecast for common wheat production in the European Union’s 27 countries in 2020/21 to 121.5 million tonnes from 125.8 million estimated a month ago.

In supply and demand projections released on its website, the Commission reduced its projection of EU-27 exports of common wheat, or soft wheat, for the 2020/21 season that starts in July to 26.5 million tonnes from 28 million previously.

The Commission raised slightly its forecast of EU-27 barley output in 2020/21 to 56.2 million tonnes from 56.1 million, while increasing more sharply its EU-27 maize production outlook, to 71.4 million tonnes from 69.5 million.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Forrest Crellin, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide)