EU MRV Reporting Period closed

As of 30th of April 2021, the reporting period regarding the EU MRV Regulation for the estimation of CO2 emissions from maritime has been ended. The second stage, regarding the reporting of the Annual fuel consumption reports of the IMO Data Collection System is about to end in the end of May 2021.

MRV is an EU Regulation on the Monitoring, Reporting, and Verification of carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions from ships, that first entered into force on 1/1/2018. This regulation lays down rules for developing Monitoring Plans and for submitting the Emission Reports to the verifiers accredited by an EU National Accreditation Body for ships above 5,000 gross tons which arrive at or depart from ports under the jurisdiction of an EU member state.

IMO DCS is a scheme developed to monitor the annual fuel consumption of ships over 5000GT. The concept is the same with the EU MRV regulation, since the Shipping Companies have to develop the Ship Energy Efficiency Management Plan Part II for each one of their ships in order to monitor their consumption and finally report the annual results to their Administration.

EMICERT Ltd is an accredited ISO 14065 verification body with multinational experience, and it has been the first globally Accredited Independent Verifier providing services in accordance with the EU MRV Regulation 2015/757. EMICERT also provides verification services for the IMO DCS to all Liberian and Panama flagged ships. EMICERT team with its effective, efficient and flexible service provision has been assigned as the preferred verifier by 800+ ships from 400+ shipping companies.

Source: Worldwide Industrial & Marine Association (WIMA)