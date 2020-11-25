EU must not relax COVID-19 measures too quickly, chief executive says

Recent News

  

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen warned on Wednesday against relaxing coronavirus lockdown measures too quickly, telling the European Parliament there was a risk of a third wave of infections.

“I know that shop owners, bartenders and waiters in restaurants want an end to restrictions. But we must learn from the summer and not repeat the same mistakes,” von der Leyen said. “Relaxing too fast and too much is a risk for a third wave after Christmas,” she told EU lawmakers.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Marine Strauss and Robin Emmott)

