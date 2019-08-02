EU race to nominate IMF head narrows to two as Finland’s Rehn pulls out

Recent News

  
in IMF/OECD News 02/08/2019

European Union governments are set to choose on Friday the bloc’s candidate to lead the International Monetary Fund between Dutchman Jeroen Dijsselbloem and Bulgaria’s Kristalina Georgieva, a French official said.

The head of Finland’s central bank Olli Rehn pulled out from the race on Friday, following earlier withdrawals of Spain’s Economy Minister Nadia Calvino and Portugal’s Finance Minister Mario Centeno.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Francesco Guarascio @fraguarascio)

