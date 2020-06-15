EU recovery package ‘robust enough’ to tackle crisis, says Portugal’s PM

Recent News

  

Portugal’s Prime Minister Antonio Costa said on Monday the European Commission’s recovery plan, worth 750 billion euros (£673 billion), is robust and balanced enough to tackle the economic impact caused by the coronavirus outbreak.

“Our opinion is the Commission’s proposal is timely and smart,” Costa told a news conference with foreign journalists in Lisbon. “It is robust enough to respond to this crisis. It is balanced.”
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Sergio Goncalves, Catarina Demony, editing by Andrei Khalip)

