Recent News

  

Home / Oil & Energy / General Energy News / EU risks 30 bcm gas shortage in 2023 storage filling season – von der Leyen

EU risks 30 bcm gas shortage in 2023 storage filling season – von der Leyen

in General Energy News 10/11/2022

The European Union risks falling short of some 30 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas during the next storage filling season in 2023, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

“Russia may decide to disrupt completely its gas supply to Europe. Secondly, the global LNG capacity will not grow fast enough to fill this gap. And thirdly, growth in Asia may absorb most of this additional LNG,” she told the European Parliament.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Gabriela Baczynska)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2022 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software