EU risks 30 bcm gas shortage in 2023 storage filling season – von der Leyen

The European Union risks falling short of some 30 billion cubic metres (bcm) of gas during the next storage filling season in 2023, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on Wednesday.

“Russia may decide to disrupt completely its gas supply to Europe. Secondly, the global LNG capacity will not grow fast enough to fill this gap. And thirdly, growth in Asia may absorb most of this additional LNG,” she told the European Parliament.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Gabriela Baczynska)