EU says countries preparing for possible further gas cuts

European Union countries have so far been able to compensate for reduced gas supply from Russia, but are increasing preparation in case of further supply cuts, the European Commission said on Thursday.

“According to our exchange with the national authorities, the gas security of supply in Germany – and in the EU – is currently guaranteed. Lower inflows of gas from Russia can so far be compensated,” a Commission spokesperson said.

The EU’s energy chief and EU countries’ ministers will on Monday discuss possible measures to reduce gas demand, and are increasing preparations for if the situation worsens, the spokesperson said.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Kate Abnett)