Recent News

  

Home / World Economy / World Economy News / EU says full Russian gas halt would slash GDP

EU says full Russian gas halt would slash GDP

in World Economy News 21/07/2022

A full cut-off of Russian gas supplies to Europe, combined with a cold winter, could reduce average EU gross domestic product by up to 1.5% if countries do not prepare in advance, the European Commission said on Wednesday.

The European Union executive proposed a voluntary target for member states to cut gas use by 15% until March, to prepare for potential further gas cuts from Russia. It said a full Russian cut-off in an average winter could reduce average EU GDP by up to 1% if countries fail to prepare.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Kate Abnett; editing by Foo Yun Chee)

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2022 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software