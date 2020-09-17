EU says it has a ‘rather splendid’ record of good faith negotiations

Recent News

  

The European Commission said on Thursday that hundreds of international agreements it has already signed with third parties testify to a “rather splendid” track record of carrying out negotiations in good faith, a spokesman told reporters.

The Commission’s comment comes after Boris Johnson on Wednesday said he didn’t believe the EU was negotiating in good faith.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Marine Strauss @StraussMarine; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

