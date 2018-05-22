EU sets out retaliatory 25% duty on US steel, aluminum imports from June 20

The European Union will impose a 25% duty on US carbon and alloy flat and long steel product imports, as well as aluminum, from June 20 as a safeguard measure if it does not receive extended exemptions from Section 232 tariffs on steel and aluminum exports to the US beyond June 1.

The European Commission said in its Official Journal that the duties will only apply if the World Trade Organization does not object to the measures. The duties include not only metal products, but a vast range of US products such as glass ware, textiles and oils. The WTO was notified last Friday of the potential duties, which are effectively a suspension of trade concessions.

The measures will see two stages. In the first stage, duties ad valorem of 25% on products — including US steel and aluminum imports — will be imposed from June 20 until the US lifts a 25% measure on European steel imports and 10% on aluminum imports.

The second stage will see ad valorem duties on an expanded range of products of 10%, 25% and 50% from March 23, 2021.

In terms of steel tariffs, the EU steel industry would be more affected by the measures from the US than the US by the EU response.

The EU exported 3.2 million mt of carbon steel to the US in 2017, while the EU imported just 101,160 mt of carbon steel from the US, data from Eurofer shows.

The EU said the US imported steel products were worth Eur5.3 billion in 2017, alongside Eur1.11 billion of aluminum, and that the measures by the US could have a “considerable negative effect” on the European industries.

“The suspension of concessions is a necessary step in case the EU would at a later stage not be exempted from the duties and decide to impose additional customs duties on imports from the US. The EU may also decide to revise or change its list should that be necessary or appropriate,” the EU said.

Source: Platts