EU soft wheat exports 9.79 mln T by Nov. 7, French data still missing

Soft wheat exports from the European Union in the 2021/22 season that started in July had reached 9.79 million tonnes by Nov. 7, data published by the European Commission showed.

That was up from 8.47 million tonnes by the same week in 2020/21, the data showed.

EU 2021/22 barley exports had reached 2.94 million tonnes, against 3.02 million a year ago, while EU maize imports were at 4.39 million tonnes, against 6.07 million.

The Commission said complete data for France, the EU’s biggest grain exporter, was still only available until July.

