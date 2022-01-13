EU soft wheat exports jump by 1 mln T as French data retrieved

Soft wheat exports from the European Union so far this season had reached 15.11 million tonnes by Jan. 9, weekly official data showed, a 1 million tonne jump from the previous update as missing French data was incorporated.

A week ago the European Commission had reported EU soft wheat exports for the 2021/22 season that began in July at 14.01 million, indicating that figures for France were only complete up to November.

A breakdown of volumes for the EU’s 27 member states indicated 4.15 million tonnes of soft wheat exports for France, against 3.17 million reported by the Commission last week.

The updated French tally in the EU report is much closer to the 4.5 million tonnes suggested by Refinitiv shipping data, which includes vessels loading but not yet departed.

The shortfall in data from France, the EU’s biggest grain supplier, lasted for months following a system fault at the French customs service.

The retrieval of the French data put the bloc’s soft wheat exports so far in 2021/22 well above last season, when 14.18 million tonnes had been exported by the same week, the data showed.

France was now slightly ahead of Romania, which had exported 4.04 million tonnes this season. Germany was showing the third-largest volume with 1.88 million tonnes.

Algeria was the biggest destination so far in 2021/22 for EU soft wheat with 2.51 million tonnes, followed by Egypt with 1.39 million and China with 1.23 million, the data showed.

For barley, EU 2021/22 barley exports had reached 4.86 million tonnes, against 3.96 million a year ago.

French exports were shown at 2.22 million tonnes, compared with 1.93 million in the previous weekly EU update.

China was by far the largest destination for EU barley, with 2.02 million tonnes shipped, followed by Saudi Arabia with nearly 506,000 tonnes.

EU maize imports so far this season were at 7.72 million tonnes, against 9.20 million a year ago, according to the data.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Forrest Crellin; editing by Sybille de La Hamaide and Jonathan Oatis)