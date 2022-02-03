EU soft wheat exports jump by 1 mln T on French data catch-up

Soft wheat exports from the European Union so far this season had reached 16.64 million tonnes by Jan. 30, weekly official data showed, up 1 million tonnes from the previous update after delayed French figures were incorporated.

A week ago the European Commission had reported EU soft wheat exports for the 2021/22 season that began in July at 15.62 million, indicating that figures for France were only complete up to December.

A breakdown of volumes for the EU’s 27 member states indicated 4.88 million tonnes of soft wheat exports for France, against 4.15 million reported by the Commission last week.

The updated French tally in the EU report is closer to the approximately 5 million tonnes suggested by Refinitiv loading data. FRWHEAT/PORTS

The delay to January data from France, the EU’s biggest grain supplier, came after disruption to French figures earlier this season owing to a system fault at the country’s customs service.

The retrieval of the French data put the bloc’s soft wheat exports so far in 2021/22 well above last season, when 15.66 million tonnes had been exported by the same week, the data showed.

Among EU soft wheat exporting countries, France is now slightly ahead of Romania, which has exported 4.54 million tonnes this season. Germany was showing the third-largest volume with 1.96 million tonnes.

Algeria was the biggest destination for EU soft wheat so far in 2021/22 at 2.58 million tonnes, followed by Egypt’s 1.64 million tonnes and China’s 1.62 million tonnes, the data showed.

EU 2021/22 barley exports have reached 5.07 million tonnes, against 4.58 million tonnes a year ago.

EU maize imports so far in 2021/22 were at 9.44 million tonnes, against 10.02 million tonnes a year ago.

Spain was by far the largest EU maize importer, with 3.91 million tonnes, while Ukraine was the leading supplier of maize to the EU with 4.65 million tonnes.

