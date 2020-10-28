EU tells UK to say how long it will align with EU financial rules

Recent News

  

Britain must spell out how far it wants to diverge from European Union rules if it wants access to the bloc’s financial market from January, a top European Commission official said on Tuesday.

“There will be divergence, but we have to get some mutual understanding of how much divergence is likely to happen,” John Berrigan, head of the EU executive’s financial services unit, told the European Parliament.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Huw Jones; Editing by Alison Williams)

