EU to propose extending investment screening to all EU countries

The European Commission will propose next week a law requiring EU countries to screen foreign investments to determine if they pose a security risk, part of the bloc’s efforts to boost its economic security, according to a document seen by Reuters.

Since 2020 the EU has obliged EU countries that have national screening systems in place to exchange information on potential security or public order threats.

However, EU countries are not currently required to put such a system in place if they do not already have one.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Philip Blenkinsop, Editing by Louise Heavens)