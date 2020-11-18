EU trade negotiators to update member states on Brexit on Friday

Recent News

  

EU negotiators are due to update envoys of the bloc’s 27 member states on the latest in trade talks with Britain at 0700 GMT on Friday, two diplomatic sources told Reuters on Wednesday.

Brexit update has been added to the agenda of EU Brussels ambassadors meeting but the sources said the negotiating team of Michel Barnier could still cancel the closed-door briefing depending on how talks with the UK are going.
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska, editing by Marine Strauss)

