EU trims 2021/22 wheat crop forecast to 125.8 mln T

The European Commission on Thursday cut slightly its forecast of usable production of common wheat in European Union’s 27 member countries in 2021/22 to 125.8 million tonnes from 126.2 million estimated last month.

That compared with a 2020/21 crop of 117.2 million tonnes, the Commission’s monthly supply and demand data showed.

The Commission kept unchanged its outlook for EU common wheat exports in 2021/22 at 30.0 million tonnes. That compared with an expected 27.0 million tonnes in the current 2020/21 season that ends on June 30.

Source: Reuters (Reporting by Gus Trompiz, editing by Sybille de La Hamaide)