EU unity on Brexit strong, working for a fair deal, Barnier says

14/10/2020

The European Union’s unity on Brexit is strong and the bloc will continue to work in the coming days and weeks for a fair deal on its future relationship with the United Kingdom, the EU’s chief negotiator said on Tuesday.

“Strong EU unity confirmed ahead of European Council,” Michel Barnier tweeted after briefing European Affairs ministers in Luxembourg. “The EU will continue to work for a fair deal in the coming days and weeks.”
Source: Reuters (Reporting by Marine Strauss and John Chalmers)

