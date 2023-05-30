Recent News

  

Home / Shipping News / International Shipping News / EU visit highlights Swedish maritime research

EU visit highlights Swedish maritime research

in International Shipping News 30/05/2023

A visit to RISE’s test facilities SSPA Maritime Center from the Council of the European Union highlights the urgent need to reduce climate gas emissions from ships – and how Swedish research can contribute. The visitors will observe a laboratory demonstration of a future wind-powered RoRo vessel.

RISE’s test facilities SSPA Maritime Center in Gothenburg have helped the maritime industry to improve ship designs and reduce fuel consumption of ships since 1940. Nowadays, alternatives to fossil fuels, such as fuel cells, batteries, or renewable fuels, are also being investigated. Recently, a new (old) option has emerged on the horizon: wind.

Sofia Werner, Lead Researcher Hydrodynamics and Wind Powered Ships, demonstrating an early version of the wind-powered vessel Orcelle in the Maritime Dynamics Laboratory at SSPA Maritime Center.

– We assist shipyards and ship owners worldwide to build and operate fuel efficient ships, says Sofia Werner, Lead Researcher Wind-Powered Ships at RISE. Wind propulsion is just one out of many solutions, but during the last years we have seen an overwhelming interest from the shipping industry to explore this possibility.

One ambitious wind propulsion initiative is the Scandinavian led Orcelle Wind, which aims to build a RoRo vessel that is primarily powered by wind. Earlier this year, the Orcelle project received EUR 9 million in support from the Horizon Europe funds. This allows the project consortium to look further into aspects like logistic challenges, crew aspects, and safety. The laboratory test that the visitors from the EU Commission were invited to observe, is part of the research activities related to safe maneuvering of wind powered ships.

Lars Gustafsson, Vice President Maritime Sales, guiding representatives of the Council of the European Union in the towing tank at SSPA Maritime Center.

– The EU has played an important role in the introduction of wind propulsion for cargo ships, says Frederik Gerhardt, Lead Naval Architect, Aerodynamics and Wind-Powered Ships at RISE. Both by supporting European research related to wind-powered ships for many years, and by increasing the regulatory pressure on fossil fuel in marine transport.

Europe now has a viable industry of manufacturers and consultants supplying the shipping industry with wind propulsion technology. Several world-leading companies are based in Sweden. RISE provides independent advice and support, in co-operation with researchers at the Swedish universities Chalmers University of Technology and the Royal Institute of Technology.

The towing tank at SSPA Maritime Center has many applications, primarily concerning hull and propeller form optimization for all kinds of ships or energy saving devices with respect to resistance/ propulsion. A database containing over 8,000 ship hull forms provides the basis for the result analysis.

The visit is a joint event between RISE and Chalmers University of Technology.

The Maritime Dynamics Laboratory (MDL) at SSPA Maritime Center is one of the world’s largest wave laboratories, 88 x 39 meters with a depth of 3.5 meters. It is used for tests of how different types of vessels behave in varying wind and wave conditions. The model tests are of great importance for the development of new vessels.

The guests are Coreper I-ambassadors from all EU countries, their closest employees, as well as officials from the General Secretariat of the Council of the European Union and the European Commission.
Source: Research Institute of Sweden

Recent Videos

Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide Online Daily Newspaper on Hellenic and International Shipping
© 2023 Copyright Hellenic Shipping News Worldwide All Rights Reserved. Disclaimer - Web Design & Development PG-Software PG-Software